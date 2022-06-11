NBA Free Agency: Anfernee Simons Realistic Target for Spurs?

Simons would be a great fit with the Spurs, but he's also got a pretty good situation with the Blazers right now.

There has never been a time where NBA free agency hasn't provided at least a little bit of excitement, but there might not be any big-time fireworks going off this summer – at least when it comes to straight-up signings.

The San Antonio Spurs join the Detroit Pistons as the only two teams in the league that could have more than $20 million in cap space when the July 1 free agency buzzer sounds. So unless teams pull off some serious cap maneuvering, there might not be a lot of money to go around this offseason, and that could greatly benefit the Spurs.

Free agency rumors have already started to heat up for the Spurs, as they've been linked to Phoenix Suns restricted free agent big man DeAndre Ayton and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Colin Sexton, who is also a restricted free agent. San Antonio could be a big player in the restricted free agency market since it will have the ability to overpay players.

Another interesting restricted free agent the Spurs might want to take a swing at is Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Anfernee Simons, who had a breakout season averaging 17.3 points and 3.9 assists while shooting 40.5 percent from 3-point range. Bleacher Report recently pegged Simons as being a realistic target for the Spurs.

The allure of playing for Gregg Popovich and a franchise known for player development could be tempting for Anfernee Simons, especially since San Antonio can open up more than $30 million in cap space this summer. A backcourt of All-Star Dejounte Murray and Simons would be extremely fun as well. But would the Spurs really be a better fit for him than the Portland Trail Blazers? In Portland, Simons is essentially guaranteed the starting shooting guard job next to Damian Lillard, who's a perfect mentor for him and a fringe top-10 player in the league when healthy. In San Antonio, Simons would be in a constant battle to outplay Josh Primo, last year's No. 12 overall pick.

Although Simons would be a great addition to the Spurs' roster, we're not sure if "realistic" is the right word to use for him when it comes to his chances of landing in San Antonio. Simons has been vocal about wanting to stay in Portland, and he's already got a starting spot locked up.

Regardless of what happens in the coming weeks, though, the chances of the Spurs making a splash of some kind seem higher than usual – if not in free agency, then perhaps through trades instead.