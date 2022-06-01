Collin Sexton Drawing Interest From Spurs Ahead Of Free Agency

The San Antonio Spurs enter the offseason with the need to add more firepower to their offense to keep pace with some of the more dynamic Western Conference threats. One option to do so would be to pursue a volume scorer to pair with Dejounte Murray in the starting backcourt.

The main option the Spurs already have been linked to in speculation to address such a need is Zach LaVine, who is set to reach free agency this offseason. There are other potential options to monitor.

According to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, Collin Sexton has 'some fans' in the Spurs front office as a potential backcourt partner alongside Murray.

The Spurs, who sources say have some Sexton fans in their front office, fit those same parameters -- if they’re looking for a new Dejounte Murray running mate.

Sexton appeared in just 11 games during the 2021-22 season before suffering a torn ACL. He was coming off a career-year with averages of 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists the season prior. With Darius Garland being the Cavaliers' initiator of the future, Sexton could end up elsewhere in free agency.

From a contract standpoint, Sexton is likely to seek in the $18-22 annual salary range on his next contract. The Cavaliers are reportedly 'comfortable' with offering in the range of $15-18 million. As long as a team is comfortable with the medical risk, he could

There is a case for the Spurs as a LaVine suitor. He would assume the No. 1 option role in the half-court offense, they can pay him what he wants, and were close to being in the playoffs as it is. Some oddsmakers even have San Antonio as the most likely destination for the All-Star guard if he were to depart from the Chicago Bulls.

The Spurs would still need to have LaVine interested in joining them, which is never a guarantee for any team looking to acquire a star. Take the New York Knicks for example. The big market, max contract, and major role hasn't been a formula that's attracted a big name.

In speaking of the Knicks, they are not expected to be pursue Sexton in free agency as they focus on other point guard options. The main threats to sign Sexton are considered the Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons, and Washington Wizards.

All of those teams linked to Sexton have been tightly connected to Jalen Brunson far in advance of free agency. There's an increasing possibility he returns to the Dallas Mavericks and if that's known prior to free agency, those teams could quickly shift course.

Some of the Brunson suitors could focus on an option like Malcolm Brogdon, who the Knicks reportedly see as a backup plan already. D'Angelo Russell is trending toward being in this category, too.

If the Spurs focus early on LaVine (or other options), teams like the Pacers, Pistons, and Wizards likely will be targeting early meetings with Sexton. It's always possible for a player to take their time before signing an offer sheet, but regardless, he could be

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.