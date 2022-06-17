Why Steve Kerr Compares Warriors' Steph Curry to Spurs' Tim Duncan

Warriors coach Steve Kerr sees a lot of similarities in how Steph Curry has led their franchise to Tim Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics to become NBA champions in the 2022 NBA Finals. The excellence of Stephen Curry, who finished Game 6 with 34 points, played a pivotal role in leading his team to his fourth championship.

The Warriors have begun matching and exceeding the great San Antonio Spurs dynasty that Tim Duncan anchored alongside Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili. Golden State's Big 3 surpassed the Spurs' iconic trio in NBA Finals wins and now matches them in championships with four.

In the post-game press conference following the Warriors' clinching their status as NBA champions, coach Steve Kerr explained why he often compares Curry to Duncan.

"I've said it many times before, Steph reminds me so much of Tim Duncan. He's obviously a totally different player, but from a humanity standpoint, from a talent standpoint. His humility and confidence is a wonderful combination that makes everyone want to win for him. Without him, none of this happens."

Kerr has an intriguing perspective to offer when it comes to comparing Curry and Duncan, considering he has experience being around both of them. Kerr was teammates with Duncan from 1998 to 2001 and then again during the 2002-03 season.

As Kerr stated, the skill-sets of the two players are clearly drastically different. However, the consistency of their personalities and leadership is vital to the sustained success of their respective franchises.

It takes a lot of buy-in from key players to experience success for a franchise to pull off a dynasty. Whether it's the Spurs or Warriors, it starts with having an elite player that sets the tone of the rest of the organization, from top to bottom.

