Skip to main content

Spurs-Ex Steve Kerr Captures 9th Title, 4th With Warriors

Kerr now has nine rings after winning five as a player, which included two with the Spurs.

The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again.

Led by Stephen Curry's 34 points seven assists, seven rebounds, and 6-11 shooting from 3-point range, the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Boston Thursday night.

Golden State fell down 12-2 early, but responded with a 21-0 run in the second quarter. The Warriors never trailed in the second half despite Boston cutting the lead to nine in the fourth quarter.

Former Spur Steve Kerr now has his ninth ring and fourth as a head coach. Kerr has led the Warriors to six title appearances in eight seasons, winning a ring during his first season with the team in 2015,

"I hang around superstars," Kerr said postgame. 

Kerr won four-straight titles from 1996-1999. The first three came with NBA legend Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls before joining David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Gregg Popovich, and the Spurs in a lockout-shortened season for a 4-1 series win over the New York Knicks for the title in 1999. 

Kerr made his weekly radio appearance on 95.7 The Game's Damon & Ratto Tuesday following Golden State's Game 4 victory and revealed the message Popovich sent him and Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, who was a longtime assistant under Popovich for seven years and former player in San Antonio for three seasons. 

"Pop texted all of us before the series started and said, ‘I am now neutral. I’ll be rooting for everybody.’” Kerr said. “I know he’s gonna be thrilled for whoever wins and despondent for whoever loses. That’s genuine Pop, for sure.”

Popovich now sees his NBA coaching tree see flourishing success once again. 

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

kerrrr
News

Spurs-Ex Steve Kerr Captures 9th Title, 4th With Warriors

By Zach Dimmitt1 minute ago
curry
News

Dynasty: Warriors Win NBA Finals Behind Curry's 34

By Inside The Spurs Staff25 minutes ago
Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers
News

Spurs Among Teams Interested In Trade For Pacers' Myles Turner?

By Grant Afseth1 hour ago
kerr pop
News

Steve Kerr Reveals Message Spurs’ Popovich Sent Him, Ime Udoka Before NBA Finals

By Zach Dimmitt5 hours ago
mathurin
News

Bennedict Mathurin Names Spurs Player He'd Love to Play With

By Zach Dimmitt8 hours ago
sharpe
News

Spurs Host Slew of Big Names for Pre-Draft Workouts

By Inside The Spurs Staff8 hours ago
Dejounte Murray, Bradley Beal, San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards
News

'Checked In': Wizards Seeking Trade for Spurs' Dejounte Murray?

By Grant Afseth10 hours ago
T.J. Warren, Indiana Pacers
News

T.J. Warren Ideal Free Agency Target for Spurs?

By Grant Afseth14 hours ago
Tony Parker, Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs
News

Spurs Weigh Offseason Options As Warriors and Celtics Battle in NBA Finals: Game 6 Preview

By Bri Amaranthus16 hours ago