Spurs-Ex Steve Kerr Captures 9th Title, 4th With Warriors

Kerr now has nine rings after winning five as a player, which included two with the Spurs.

The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again.

Led by Stephen Curry's 34 points seven assists, seven rebounds, and 6-11 shooting from 3-point range, the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Boston Thursday night.

Golden State fell down 12-2 early, but responded with a 21-0 run in the second quarter. The Warriors never trailed in the second half despite Boston cutting the lead to nine in the fourth quarter.

Former Spur Steve Kerr now has his ninth ring and fourth as a head coach. Kerr has led the Warriors to six title appearances in eight seasons, winning a ring during his first season with the team in 2015,

"I hang around superstars," Kerr said postgame.

Kerr won four-straight titles from 1996-1999. The first three came with NBA legend Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls before joining David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Gregg Popovich, and the Spurs in a lockout-shortened season for a 4-1 series win over the New York Knicks for the title in 1999.

Kerr made his weekly radio appearance on 95.7 The Game's Damon & Ratto Tuesday following Golden State's Game 4 victory and revealed the message Popovich sent him and Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, who was a longtime assistant under Popovich for seven years and former player in San Antonio for three seasons.

"Pop texted all of us before the series started and said, ‘I am now neutral. I’ll be rooting for everybody.’” Kerr said. “I know he’s gonna be thrilled for whoever wins and despondent for whoever loses. That’s genuine Pop, for sure.”

Popovich now sees his NBA coaching tree see flourishing success once again.

