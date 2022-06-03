NBA Commissioner Honors Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Before Finals

The NBA Finals have become a showcase for the impact of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

The San Antonio Spurs have been a tremendous organization for coaches to join as an assistant and learn under head coach Gregg Popovich before going elsewhere to lead their own staff.

The recent NBA Finals are a prime example of how effective Popovich has been as a mentor during his time with the Spurs. It's now been consecutive years where both participants feature a head coach with a strong tie to Popovich.

"Thank you, Gregg Popovich. He practically runs an academy there (San Antonio) for future coaches, and not just coaches but team executives," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said ahead of Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. "He's done a fantastic job."

Last year's NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks feature former long-time Spurs assistant coach Mike Budenholzer. Meanwhile, Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams played for the Spurs from 1996-to-98 and was an assistant and head coach for the Spurs D-League affiliate team, the Austin Toros from 2008 to 2013.

The Boston Celtics are led by Ime Udoka, who was both a former player for the Spurs (2007-to-09) in addition to being a long-time assistant coach (2012-to-19). Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr wasn't a member of the Spurs coaching staff in his career, but he did play in San Antonio from 1996-to-98. He won his fourth career NBA championship and was able to learn under Popovich.

The impact that Popovich has made on future coaches has become simply immeasurable. Between the demeanor required to manage personalities, half-court schematics, game-planning, and in-game adjustments, there's a lot that goes into being a head coach.

However, perhaps one of the more important ways Popovich has left his mark has been as a member of the San Antonio community. His unselfish contributions to those around him have shown members of the Spurs organization a great example.

The Spurs and the San Antonio will undoubtedly continue to appreciate all of the coaching excellence and off-court contributions that Popovich provides while he finishes out his incredible NBA coaching career.

