Skip to main content

NBA Commissioner Honors Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Before Finals

The NBA Finals have become a showcase for the impact of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

The San Antonio Spurs have been a tremendous organization for coaches to join as an assistant and learn under head coach Gregg Popovich before going elsewhere to lead their own staff.

The recent NBA Finals are a prime example of how effective Popovich has been as a mentor during his time with the Spurs. It's now been consecutive years where both participants feature a head coach with a strong tie to Popovich. 

"Thank you, Gregg Popovich. He practically runs an academy there (San Antonio) for future coaches, and not just coaches but team executives," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said ahead of Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. "He's done a fantastic job."

Last year's NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks feature former long-time Spurs assistant coach Mike Budenholzer. Meanwhile, Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams played for the Spurs from 1996-to-98 and was an assistant and head coach for the Spurs D-League affiliate team, the Austin Toros from 2008 to 2013. 

The Boston Celtics are led by Ime Udoka, who was both a former player for the Spurs (2007-to-09) in addition to being a long-time assistant coach (2012-to-19). Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr wasn't a member of the Spurs coaching staff in his career, but he did play in San Antonio from 1996-to-98. He won his fourth career NBA championship and was able to learn under Popovich. 

The impact that Popovich has made on future coaches has become simply immeasurable. Between the demeanor required to manage personalities, half-court schematics, game-planning, and in-game adjustments, there's a lot that goes into being a head coach. 

However, perhaps one of the more important ways Popovich has left his mark has been as a member of the San Antonio community. His unselfish contributions to those around him have shown members of the Spurs organization a great example. 

The Spurs and the San Antonio will undoubtedly continue to appreciate all of the coaching excellence and off-court contributions that Popovich provides while he finishes out his incredible NBA coaching career. 

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs
News

NBA Commissioner Honors Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Before Finals

By Grant Afseth18 minutes ago
johnny davis 3
News

Spurs to Host Naismith Player of the Finalist for Pre-Draft Workout

By Inside The Spurs Staff5 hours ago
NBA Draft Lottery
News

NBA Mock Draft Round-Up: Latest Spurs Projections at No. 9

By Grant Afseth7 hours ago
white finals
News

White Hot: Spurs Ex Helps Celtics Steal Game 1 of NBA Finals

By Zach Dimmitt14 hours ago
6EF84D97-11E8-4E7F-9FBC-D3C21287AD47
News

Historical Wealth: LeBron James Achieves What No Active NBA Player Ever Has

By Inside The Spurs Staff16 hours ago
derrick white 232323
News

Warriors Identify Ex-Spurs Derrick White As Major Celtics X-Factor in NBA Finals

By Grant Afseth22 hours ago
Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz
News

Quin Snyder's Jazz Future Unclear; Could He Land With Spurs?

By Grant AfsethJun 1, 2022
spurs draft
News

NBA Draft: Should Spurs Trade Up From No. 38?

By Jeremy BrenerJun 1, 2022
gettyimages-1236545491-594x594
News

Trade Scenario: Would Spurs Take Mavs' Hardaway Jr. With Draft Pick Attached?

By Dalton TriggJun 1, 2022