Spurs' Jakob Poeltl Reveals Current Stance on 2023 Free Agency

Jakob Poeltl speaks out on his future with the San Antonio Spurs as he enters the final year of his contract.

The San Antonio Spurs remain in a re-tooling phase as a franchise, with a few key standouts serving as franchise building blocks. Most notably, first-time All-Star Dejounte Murray has emerged at the forefront of their roster construction efforts. 

Among the top players that the Spurs have on their roster right now is Jakob Poeltl. He is coming off what proved to be by far the best single-season of his NBA career with averages of 13.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.7 blocks. 

The upcoming 2022-23 season will mark the final year of Poeltl's three-year, $26.3 million contract before reaching free agency next summer. He is set to earn just under $9.4 million next season — proving to be one of the NBA's best values at the center position.

At some point, Poeltl will need a new contract. He discussed the topic in a recent interview with LAOLA1.at and even stated the "conditions are perfect" for him to stay with the Spurs. 

"We managed to build up great chemistry in this young team, we also do a lot more on our own, for example, in foreign cities," Poeltl said in his translated answer. That's why I really enjoy it and I can imagine staying here, the conditions are perfect."

Poeltl could theoretically reach an agreement on a contract extension this offseason — making it, so he doesn't even have to reach free agency in 2023. 

"I'm not worried," Poeltl said. "The NBA is very 'competitive', no question. You should never feel too safe. But I know my own worth. I did that last time, also proved that it doesn't have to be with the Spurs."

Poeltl sounds as though he'd be happy to remain with the Spurs, but that he'd be open to a new team if his impact isn't valued as seen fit. It's a standard stance from any player. 

It gets interesting if the Spurs face the possibility of making an upgrade at the center position this offseason. The idea of a sign-and-trade for Deandre Ayton has been a commonly speculated possibility among many.  

