Deandre Ayton Free Agency Odds: Spurs in the Mix to Sign?

Odds have been released on Ayton's potential free agency destination. Could the Spurs make a run at the Suns' star center?

The San Antonio Spurs secured the No. 9 overall pick in the NBA Draft following the draft lottery Tuesday night, which signaled the first big step of an offseason set to be full of significant moves from the front office.

One move, in particular, has already been gaining traction following the Phoenix Suns' Game 7 loss on Sunday, as Phoenix star center Deandre Ayton is now set to enter free agency as a restricted free agent as the Suns' offseason begins.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Deandre Ayton Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Deandre Ayton Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports Deandre Ayton

Betonline.ag released odds for Ayton's likeliest destinations this offseason and has the Spurs with the third-best odds (+300) to land the former No. 1 overall pick. Only the Detroit Pistons (+100) and the Orlando Magic (+200) have better chances at landing the 23-year-old.

His potential final game with the Suns ended with a bit of drama.

After Ayton played just 17 minutes in the loss to go along with just five points, three fouls, and two turnovers, Suns coach Monty Williams was asked post-game about Ayton's lack of playing time. Before the reporter could finish the question, Williams cut him off and sternly said the reason was "internal."

Rick Scuteri, USA TODAY Deandre Ayton (left) and Tre Jones Rick Scuteri, USA TODAY Keldon Johnson (left) and Deandre Ayton Soobum Im, USA TODAY Deandre Ayton

Williams gave a more detailed response Monday when speaking with the media:

"Deandre’s situation is something that we’ll deal with this summer,” Williams said. “I don’t want to say anything in regards to that.”

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided additional insight on Ayton's situation before the lottery:

The Suns could match an opposing offer that a team like the Spurs could make and re-sign him if they choose, but Ayton is due for a pay-day as his four-year, $40.4 million contract ends this offseason.

He was seeking a five-year, $172.5 million max contract last summer. If the Suns were unwilling to sign him then, they won't match a deal reaching that number now.

Ayton has averaged a double-double every year since entering the league in 2018. He averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds this past season, on a career-high 63.4 percent shooting. He started all 53 games he played in but missed multiple games due to injury.