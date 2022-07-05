Skip to main content

Spurs' Jeremy Sochan Status Uncertain for NBA Summer League

Jeremy Sochan will travel to Las Vegas with the Spurs, but his status for NBA Summer League remains uncertain.

The San Antonio Spurs will depart for Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon before participating in the NBA Summer League. There have been questions regarding Jeremy Sochan's status, who was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Sochan tested positive for COVID-19 recently and had been unavailable for the Spurs' practices before departing for Las Vegas. His status has yet to be determined for the summer Spurs. He was at the team's practice facility on Tuesday and will accompany the team to Nevada to work on his conditioning.  

The Spurs will have no shortage of notable players to pay close attention to in the Summer League, even if Sochan cannot participate. Fellow rookie additions Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley are certainly on the list. With recent lottery pick Joshua Primo also on the summer Spurs roster, he's a player to watch. 

Given the Spurs' rebuilding plans, there will be greater anticipation for how their young players perform in Las Vegas. The games won't count for anything meaningful but serve as a prime opportunity for player development for all NBA teams. 

Here's the team's current schedule:

Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - Friday, July 8 at 4 p.m. C.T at the Cox Pavilion

Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors - Sunday, July 10 at 6:30 p.m. C.T. at the Thomas & Mack Center

Spurs vs. Houston Rockets - Monday, July 11 at 6 p.m. C.T. at the Thomas & Mack Center

Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks - Thursday, July 14 at 2 p.m. C.T at the Cox Pavilion

