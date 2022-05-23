Johnny Davis Says Being Drafted By Spurs Something He 'Really Wants to Happen'

The Spurs may not have been satisfied with the ninth pick, but Davis sees a potential fit for his NBA future

An abundance of talented prospects will lie in waiting for the San Antonio Spurs at the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. It's not exactly what general manager Brian Wright and the front office wanted heading into last Tuesday's draft lottery, but budding star power could still make its way to the Alamo City.

One such prospect already sees a potential fit with the Spurs and seems to have playing under legendary coach Gregg Popovich at the top of his NBA wish-list.

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis spoke with the media at the NBA Combine this past weekend and gave some insight on which teams he's spoken to and how the Spurs have been in the mix:

“Playing under coach Popovich, the most famous coach in NBA history, would be something I would really want to happen,” Davis said.

That's quite the statement for player who could see himself available for the Spurs at No. 9. One pre-lottery mock draft from NBC Sports actually had Davis heading to San Antonio at 10th overall.

In addition to the Spurs, Davis said he's met with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, and New York Knicks.

With a selection in the lottery almost certain, Davis did not compete in scrimmages at the combine after his agents told him it'd be best to sit out and avoid a potential injury that could hurt his draft stock.

Davis was simply one of the best players in college basketball this past season. One of four finalists for the Naismith Player of the Year Award, the 6-5, 194-pound La Crosse, WI. native led the Badgers in points (19.7), rebounds (8.2), and steals (1.2).

He led the Badgers to a 25-8 record and a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament but fell on the short side of an upset to No. 11 seed Iowa State in the second round. Despite leading Wisconsin in the scoring column with 17 points, Davis struggled in the loss, shooting 4-16 from the field, 0-7 from deep, and committing four turnovers.

Still, Davis earned the defense's attention due to the stellar performances he had during the regular season. He failed to reach double-digits in only one game, scoring four points in a 51-49 Wisconsin win in early February.

Besides that game, Davis excelled. An exceptional athlete who finds various ways to finish at the basket, the AP Big 10 Player of the Year wowed the country with a handful of vicious dunks and soaring finishes throughout the season.

In order to maximize his NBA potential, Davis will need to become more consistent from 3-point range, as he shot 37-121 (30.6 percent) from deep this past season. While his strength is centered around attacking the lane, these openings won't be easily available at the NBA level.

But under the legendary developmental system of the Spurs and shooting coach Chip Engelland, Davis' athleticism, control, and rebounding ability could make him into a future All-Star should San Antonio take him in the draft.