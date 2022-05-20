NBA Mock Draft: Spurs Select In-State Baylor Guard at No. 25

The Spurs may not have to look far for their third and final pick of the first round.

The San Antonio Spurs entered Tuesday's draft lottery with slim hopes of landing the No. 1 overall pick.

Those hopes were dashed early in the selection process, as the Spurs had to settle for the No. 9 pick. Still, there's plenty to be excited about, as San Antonio now has its first top-10 pick since the legendary selection of Tim Duncan at No. 1 overall in 1997 to go along with two additional first-round picks at No. 20 and No. 25.

The 20th pick comes from Toronto as part of the Thaddeus Young trade from earlier this season, while the 25th pick comes as a result of the Spurs parting with Derrick White in exchange for the pick, Josh Richardson, and Romeo Langford.

With the draft order now set, ESPN released a mock draft following the lottery Tuesday and has the Spurs making some interesting picks.

InsideTheSpurs.com has already reviewed one, which saw San Antonio taking G League Ignite guard Dyson Daniels at No. 9 overall. San Antonio's third and final pick of the first round comes at No. 25, and this particular mock has the Spurs staying in-state by selecting Baylor guard Kendall Brown.

Here's what ESPN had to say about the selection:

In this scenario, the Spurs drafted backcourt players in the lottery and with the 20th pick, so adding a combo forward in the late first round could make sense, especially since Brown is among the most explosive players in the draft and brings significant upside to grow into at just 18 years old. Finding more confidence and consistency in his jump shot, which Brown could very well locate in the Spurs' vaunted player development program, and discipline defensively -- a trademark of Gregg Popovich teams -- would make him a major steal at this stage of the draft.

Brown could go from one championship-level organization to another. At 6-8, 205, and with an ability to stay stout on defense at most spots, the Cottage Grove, MN. native would be a dream combination under the coaching wing of Gregg Popovich.

Brown has an excellent feel on offense that allows him to get open in driving lanes where he can show off his athleticism in bunches. The Spurs were second in the NBA as a team in assists per game (27.9) this past season and could benefit from adding a player of Brown's feel.

In his only season in Waco, Brown was one of the most important players for Drew's starting five. He started all 34 games for the Bears, posting averages of 9.7 points, 4.9 points, 1.9 assists, and 1.0 steals on an impressive 58.4 shooting percentage in 27.0 minutes per game.

Brown's strength is in his ability to be an athletic guard/forward combo that thrives in transition and on cuts to the hoop. An effortless jumper, Brown soars to the rim with ease and has highlight-reel finishing potential every time he gets a head start in transition.

This athleticism translates well to the defensive end, as Brown used his long reach to get breakaway steals that led to high-flying dunks on multiple occasions last season.

His productive shooting percentage came as a result of getting most of his looks at the rim, as Brown attempted only 41 3-pointers on the season.

Still, he's more than capable of developing into a decent 3-point shooter, which is something he'll need to happen in order to maximize his offensive potential. Brown's release is high and solid, something that will only become more refined once he gets working with an NBA shooting coach of Spurs' Chip Engelland's caliber.

Brown could rise into the lottery or slip into the second round, as his true draft projection is currently a question mark in a draft class loaded with impressive talent.