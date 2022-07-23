Jordan Hall to Sign Two-Way Contract with Spurs

The Spurs filled their final remaining two-way contract slot by agreeing to a deal with Jordan Hall.

The San Antonio Spurs filled their only remaining two-way contract slot on Saturday. They used their other two-way contract slot on Dominick Barlow after officially signing him in mid-July.

According to The Athletic, the Spurs have agreed to a two-way contract with former Saint Joseph's standout Jordan Hall. He went undrafted during the 2022 NBA Draft and participated in Summer League.

Hall, 20, played two seasons at Saint Joseph's during his collegiate basketball career. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in the 30 games he played in his sophomore campaign.

Where Hall makes his greatest mark is in his playmaking ability, which he showed at times in Las Vegas. He displayed advanced court vision and passing execution throughout his career at Saint Joseph's with a 32.5 percent assist rate.

“I like doing that just as much as hitting a 3 or dunking the ball,” Hall said. “It feels good to get others involved. That’s what I like.”

One of the main concerns with his skill-set is his outright inability to make a consistent impact inside the 3-point line as a scorer. He shot 41.7 percent on two-point field goals during his two seasons at Saint Joseph's. Regardless, the Spurs like his versatility both on and off the ball, labeling him as having a 'unique' skill-set.

“He’s played some point guard, so he has a unique skill set at his size,” Spurs assistant Mitch Johnson said, who coached the Summer League team. “You can put the ball in his hands, or he can play off the ball.”

Hall struggled as a member of the Summer Spurs in Las Vegas and struggled to execute. He averaged 3.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in five appearances. His efficiency was poor as he shot 7-25 (28 percent) in a role that was 48.4 percent spot-up.

Given the Spurs are in the early stage of a rebuild, there will be no shortage of opportunities for players that earn it. Hall has some intriguing intangibles, but will need to refine his weaknesses.

