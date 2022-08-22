Spurs Division Rival Engaged in Trade Talks for Kevin Durant

One of the most talented divisions in the league could possibly add one of the best scorers of all time.

The Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets trade saga has been one of the hottest topics of conversation in the NBA this offseason.

And on Monday, things took an interesting turn, though the San Antonio Spurs might not be a huge fan of the news.

Per The Athletic, the Memphis Grizzlies, a Southwest Division rival of the Spurs and the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference last season, have made "new inquires" to the Nets about a Durant trade. The 12-time All-Star and two-time Finals MVP requested a trade from Brooklyn on June 30 ahead of the NBA's free agency period.

The Grizzlies, who secured a 56-26 record last year, tied the franchise record for most wins in a single season. Led by rising superstar guard Ja Morant, Memphis has a roster filled to the brim with young talents like Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks, Desmond Bane, and Ziaire Williams. Along with five future first-round picks, the Grizzlies have a handful of interesting pieces to offer the Nets in what would be a massive haul for Brooklyn.

But even after trading multiple key pieces, adding Durant to the equation alongside Morant would be scary for the rest of the league - and cause another headache for the Spurs to deal with.

San Antonio is already in one of the toughest divisions in the league based budding talent and bonafide stars. The Dallas Mavericks and generational guard Luka Doncic have championship aspirations this season, while the New Orleans Pelicans - who ended the Spurs' season in the play-in tournament - bring back a roster of Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and a healthy Zion Williamson.

The Grizzlies were in a position to make the Western Conference Finals in May, but Morant suffered a season-ending knee injury in Game 3 of the conference semifinals as Memphis and the Golden State Warriors were tied 1-1 in the series.

The speculation is still new and nothing is guaranteed in an offseason where rumors run amuck. But with Durant trade talks aimed toward a return to the Western Conference, the rebuilding Spurs and coach Gregg Popovich would have an interesting, yet challenging task in front of them. San Antonio faces Memphis four times this upcoming season.

The Spurs and Grizzlies will meet for the first time for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

