Spurs Daily: Full NBA Schedule; Historically Low Win Total Coming?

1. LaMarcus Aldridge Best Spurs Free Agent Signing Ever?

HoopsHype put together a list of the top free agent signing in the history of all 30 NBA franchises. The basic counting stats weren't valued as the top criteria for the choices. Instead, there was a greater weight placed on the accolades that were achieved by the player or by the team as a whole.

The choice for best free agent signed for the Spurs: LaMarcus Aldridge. Despite receiving recruiting efforts from the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors, and Miami Heat, Aldridge chose to come to San Antonio.

2. Full Spurs Schedule Released for 2022-23 Season

The league released a complete 82-game slate for all 30 teams Wednesday and the Spurs now know who they’ll be facing and when.

3. Spurs Predicted to Have Fewest Wins in Franchise History

Bleacher Report predicts the Spurs will finish with a 16-66 record next season, which was the fewest amongst the projections for all 30 teams. This would also mark the fewest wins in a single season in franchise history, a mark previously set in 1996-97 when San Antonio went 20-62 before selecting Tim Duncan No. 1 overall.

4. Jeremy Sochan Skips EuroBasket to Focus on Spurs' Season

Sochan is eligible to play for the Polish Basketball Association in international basketball, but will not participate in this year's EuroBasket as he remains focused on preparing for the 2022-23 NBA season.

“After long discussions with the San Antonio Spurs, my agent and family, we decided that I should stay in San Antonio and continue preparing for my first season in the NBA, the most important and longest season of my career so far,” Sochan said, per the Polish Basketball Association (h/t EuroHoops).

5. Spurs to Sign Alize Johnson: 3 Things He Brings to Roster

Alize Johnson now joins a rebuilding Spurs team as he tries to revitalize his NBA career. His spot on the team this season is far from guaranteed, but let's take a look at some of what he could bring to the table should make the final regular-season roster.

Here's an in-depth look at what he brings to the table.

