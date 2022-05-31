Report: Spurs Set for NBA Finals Throwback in Mexico City Next Season

The Spurs will play four home games away from the AT&T Center next season and their first opponent has reportedly been revealed

The San Antonio Spurs aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

That much was made clear after Spurs Sports and Entertainment chairman Peter J. Holt, son of former Spurs owner Peter M. Holt, stated in a letter to fans earlier this month that "the Spurs are in San Antonio to stay."

Still, the franchise is looking to expand its reach to other parts of the south, as the proposal to play four home games away from the AT&T Center Bexar County officials approved next season on May 3. Along with two "home" games at the Moody Center on the campus of UT Austin, the Spurs will play one game at the Alamodome and one in Mexico City.

Now, per a report from Record, a Mexican-based site, the Spurs will face the Miami Heat on Dec. 17 at Mexico City Arena.

"The way (the Spurs) painted it, to expand their fanbase," Bexar County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez said. "They want to be able to sell potentially to their Mexican fanbase, in Mexico City, in Monterrey, and their fanbase up the road in I-35 in the Austin corridor to potential ways to come for games."

San Antonio is now set for a rematch of the legendary 2013 and 2014 NBA Finals. The Heat got the best of the Spurs in 2013 in what was one of the best playoff series of all time. Pop and the Big Three got revenge in 2014, though, dominating Miami in five games for the fifth title in franchise history.

The Spurs last played in Mexico City in Dec. 2019 in what was a thrilling 121-119 overtime victory over the Phoenix Suns. Former Spurs great Patty Mills hit a game-winning jumper with .3 of a second remaining to give the Spurs a win in front of a rowdy crowd at Arena Ciudad de Mexico.

Suppose the results from that game are any indication. In that case, the Spurs and fans should be in for another exciting performance against a Heat team that was one win away from making it to the NBA Finals on Sunday after securing the No. 1 seed in the East during the regular season.

Miami swept the season series with San Antonio.

