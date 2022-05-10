'Here To Stay': Spurs Respond To Austin Relocation Rumors

The San Antonio Spurs faced some rumors about potential relocation to Austin. They responded with a statement.

The Spurs have played in San Antonio since being established in 1967. There was some concern in 1999 when San Antonio voters initially rejected the $186 million construction project to build AT&T Center — where the Spurs have played ever since. There was a thought of potential relocation to Nashville or Anaheim before the construction project was approved.

There have been recent rising concerns surrounding the Spurs' future in San Antonio after it was announced the organization had been granted permission from Bexar County commissioners to play two of their 41 home games in Austin next season. The Spurs seek to complete a 'two-year pilot program' in Austin.

The Spurs have made an apparent attempt to grow their fanbase, given they were approved to play a game in Mexico City and one in the Alamodome next season in addition to their two games in Austin. Nearly ten percent of their home games will be away from AT&T Center in 2022-23.

With the significant economic growth the city of Austin has experienced over the last decade coupled with the construction of the $375 million Moody Center, potential relocation to the market could be enticing.

In a letter from Peter J. Holt, managing partner of the Spurs, there was a clear point to put to rest the idea of potential relocation out of San Antonio.

"I want to reassure you that the Spurs are in San Antonio to stay," Holt wrote.

The Spurs have a lease at AT&T Center that runs through 2032 and recently announced plans to build a $510 million training facility, so there is plenty of reason to remain in San Antonio for a long time.

The rich history Spurs basketball has shared with the city of San Antonio runs deep, and that sentiment was expressed in Holt's statement.

"There are no Spurs without the city and the people of San Antonio," Holt wrote.