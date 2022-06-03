ESPN's 'Perfect' NBA Mock Draft: Spurs Get Elite Size and Athleticism

ESPN revealed its picks for the Spurs in the upcoming draft and predicts the team will fulfill fans' wishes of selecting a game-changing big man

You'd have a better chance of winning the jackpot lottery than guessing the four selections the San Antonio Spurs will make in the 2022 NBA Draft on June 23. It's a front office that has remained unpredictable as any in the league over the years.

But ESPN decided to give it a shot anyway, with the Friday release of a "perfect" draft scenario for the Spurs. San Antonio has three first-round picks at its disposal as well as a second-round pick at No. 38 overall. With so much draft opportunity, the Spurs could set themselves up for future success in ways that haven't been available since selecting Tim Duncan first overall in 1997.

Here are ESPN's pick predictions for the Spurs:



No. 9 - Jalen Duren, Center, Memphis

Duren has been projected to land with the Spurs a handful of times leading up to the draft. And at just 18-years-old, he would be the youngest American player to be selected this year - a youthful trend the Spurs could continue after selecting Canadian-born Alabama guard Josh Primo at No. 12 overall last year.

Duren's elite rim-protecting ability is exactly what the Spurs need. While starting center Jakob Poeltl has excelled as a shot-blocker and disruptor in the paint, his limited spacing usage and subpar athleticism minimize what the offense can achieve at times.

Duren doesn't exactly remedy the spacing issues, but his athleticism is arguably tops among all prospects in this cycle. He'll likely be available at No. 9 and the Spurs would be making a great pick by taking him with the hopes he'll one day evolve into a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

No. 20 - Tari Eason, Forward, LSU

Grabbing Eason and Duren with back-to-back selections is a dream scenario for the Spurs. Eason's athleticism and stretch-big potential make him an intriguing developmental piece that can already impact as a rookie.

While he doesn't have the defensive ceiling that Duren has, he is more than capable of developing into an elite defender. This value skyrockets when looking at his potential on the offensive end as a lob threat that can knock down jumpers when given space.

Last season, Eason served as a go-to sixth man option for the Tigers off the bench but still led the team in points (16.9), blocks (1.1), and field-goal percentage (52.1). The 6-8, 216-pound Los Angeles native has a clear eye for getting points in the paint. He also proved he could develop as a respectable shooter after knocking down 28 3-pointers this past season.

It's also promising that Eason shot 80.3 from the foul line on a team-high 188 attempts. Once he solidifies himself on an NBA roster, aggressive drives to the rim will be rewarded with solid production from the free throw line.

No. 25 - Jaden Hardy, Guard, G League Ignite

The Spurs could take a swing with Hardy at No. 25 with the idea that he'll be a constant presence in the G League with the Austin Spurs over the next few seasons, a spot he's familiar with after spending this past season with the G League Ignite.

Hardy is an exceptionally gifted offensive talent that has loads of potential as an elite NBA scorer. But with a draft age of 19-years-old, he's still a raw prospect that will need time to adjust.

Despite an impressive 21.2 points per game with Ignite last season, Hardy took an average of 19.4 field goal attempts per game to reach that number to go along with 3.2 turnovers. He was the primary scoring option for the team, so his turnover numbers as a result of high usage are understandable. A few years of development under the Spurs' G League coaches could do wonders for Hardy as it has in the past for guards like Dejounte Murray, Josh Primo, and Lonnie Walker IV.

No. 38 - Khalifa Diop, Center, Gran Canaria

Selecting Diop would be a major value pick at this point in the second round. At 7-0, 250 pounds, the Senegal native is a highly-energetic big man that can complement the selections of Eason and Duren well. ESPN's mock calls him an "exceptionally mobile big man who plays the game with tremendous intensity, is one of the most versatile defenders in this draft class, and can still rotate fluidly to the paint to meet opponents at the summit and protect the rim."

Last season with Gran Canaria, the 20-year-old averaged 6.7 points and 4.3 rebounds on an efficient 63.6 percent shooting in 16.4 minutes per game. A strong paint presence, Diop gets nearly all of his looks at the rim as a roller or a lob threat in the dunker's spot, leading to his efficient shooting.

Regardless of where Diop lands, he'll likely be a developmental piece in the league for a year or two, but his potential makes him a near-lock to be selected in this year's draft.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.