How Spurs Could Assist Lakers-Nets Trade Involving Irving, Westbrook

What could a three-team trade look like where the Spurs help the Lakers and Nets move Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving?

The Brooklyn Nets held high hopes for what they could achieve when they acquired Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Now, it's seemingly falling apart and the Los Angeles Lakers are the lone team with legitimate trade interest in "Uncle Drew."

For the Lakers, the problem they face in their Irving pursuit is the lack of attractive trade assets to send to the Nets in a simple two-team trade. Russell Westbrook would need to be moved but Brooklyn doesn't have interest. What's the solution? Involve a third team with cap space: the San Antonio Spurs.

To make it work, the Lakers would need to compensated the Spurs for acquiring Westbrook's expiring $47.1 million salary to make way for Irving to team up with LeBron James once again. San Antonio would surely negotiate a buyout with Westbrook after acquiring him in such a trade.

In a trade speculation piece, NBA Analysis Network constructed what a three-team trade could look like where the Spurs acquire Westbrook. San Antonio would send out Doug McDermott and Zach Collins to the Nets while landing a 2026 first-round pick swap from the Lakers.

San Antonio Spurs Receive: G Russell Westbrook, 2026 First-Round Pick (Swap – LAL)

Brooklyn Nets Receive: F Doug McDermott, F/C Zach Collins, 2027 First-Round Pick (LAL)

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: G Kyrie Irving

The Nets and Lakers likely would be satisfied with the way this trade is constructed since it fairly addressed both of their needs. The Spurs would benefit from taking part in such a multi-team scenario without sacrificing future cap space.

For the Lakers, they get to put an end to the failed Westbrook experiment first and foremost. The difference with this scenario with other opportunities to dump Westbrook for Los Angeles is they acquire a cohesive superstar in Irving without outright giving up multiple future first-round picks.

The Nets would need to be content with rostering McDermott for $13.75 million in 2023-24. There's been talk among NBA circles that not taking on much for future salary is a priority in Brooklyn's trade talks for their two superstars.

It may not be enough for the Spurs to receive just a future first-round pick swap from the Lakers. It's a potentially valuable asset, but San Antonio's front office would surely attempt to negotiate their way into receiving a first-round pick without any protections attached.

There is a benefit for the Spurs by making this trade in terms of being able to clear McDermott's contract. San Antonio would have a staggering amount of cap space to work with next offseason and add more draft picks in trades.

