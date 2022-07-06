Spurs Could Land Multiple Draft Picks in Part of Russell Westbrook Trade

The Lakers want to trade for Kyrie Irving but the Nets don't want Russell Westbrook. The Spurs could get opportunistic.

Among the most talked-about names in NBA trade rumors as of late has been Kyrie Irving amid the looming collapse of the Brooklyn Nets. There is seemingly one viable suitor for his services: the Los Angeles Lakers.

The fit with Westbrook in his first season with the Lakers was underwhelming. His ball-dominant style clashes with LeBron James and he showed an inability to adapt. Irving is a much better shooter and just more talented offensive player. There already is a championship-winning connection between James and Irving. There is interest in rekindling it.

In order Westbrook set to play on a $47.1 million expiring salary and Los Angeles surely would like to move on, but who will want to acquire him? The Lakers would need to send a third-team like the Spurs some draft capital to incentive them to take on his contract.

During an appearance on ESPN's NBA Today, Adrian Wojnarowski mentioned the Spurs as a potential third team to take on Russell Westbrook from the Lakers.

"A team like the Spurs could be a facilitator in a Westbrook/Kyrie deal, Wojnarowski said. "You'd have to incentivize them at a pretty high level. That unwillingness of the Lakers to incentivize w/ multiple picks is still part of the reason that hasn't gone anywhere yet. That could change."

The Spurs are a natural fit to act as the facilitator in any high stakes, blockbuster trade. They have preserved a league-most $35.6 million in salary cap space after claiming Isaiah Roby and his $1.9 million salary on waivers on Tuesday.

In such a situation where Westbrook is traded to the Spurs, the conditions would be ideal for a swift buyout agreement to be reached. San Antonio wouldn't take on any future salary obligations and would add valuable future draft capital in the process.

The Lakers have been reluctant to move any of their future first round picks in other trade discussions. With the recent development of Irving becoming available and desiring a move to Los Angeles, they have a prime opportunity to make a big move.

Time is running out for the Lakers to win another championship with James in the fold. While there are a lot of factors that would need to go right such as focus and health, a trio with James, Irving, and Anthony Davis would certainly be a compelling set of skill-sets.

