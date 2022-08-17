Spurs Schedule Released: 10 Games to Watch

The 2022-23 regular-season schedule for the San Antonio Spurs was released Wednesday.

San Antonio enters a rebuilding year after a 34-48 record last season. In reality, every game is important for the Spurs but these games might have a deeper meaning based on the timing, opponent or occasion.

Here's a look at the 10 biggest games of the Spurs' schedule:

10. Wednesday, Oct. 19 vs. Charlotte Hornets

The home-opener is always intriguing regardless of opponent, but hosting an exciting team like the Charlotte Hornets adds to the flare. The Spurs' first game of the rebuilding phase will come against a tough-nosed backcourt of LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier, an early-season test for Tre Jones and Josh Primo.

9. Wednesday, Nov. 9 vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The first game of Southwest Division play for the Spurs won’t come until three weeks into the season against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies at the AT&T Center.

8. Sunday, April 9 at Dallas Mavericks

The final game of the regular season will be played against the Dallas Mavs on Easter Sunday at American Airlines Center. Holiday games always have some added meaning, even though the Spurs could be well out of playoff contention at this point. This game is one of two holiday games, as the Spurs play the Mavs on New Year's Eve in San Antonio.

7. Friday, Nov. 25 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

It's always a major event when the Lakers come to town, as LA fans from San Antonio crowd the arena let their voice be heard.

But this game will be interesting. Set for Black Friday, it's the second of three matchups between the two teams in a six-day span and be Lonnie Walker IV's return to San Antonio. The teams will play each other again at the AT&T Center the very next night.

6. Thursday, April 6 vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The first game for the Spurs at the Moody Center in Austin could be a toss-up between two teams on the outside looking in of the Western Conference playoffs. It’s hard to see anything but a great turnout in an arena meant for a college basketball game. Going up against an All Star like Damian Lillard makes this all the more exciting.

5. Saturday, Dec. 31 vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Mavs will come to town on New Year’s Eve for what should be a fun holiday matchup between two rivals. Any game with Luka Doncic on the schedule has potential to be a show. This is one of two holiday matchups with the Mavs (April 9, Easter Sunday).

4. Saturday, April 8 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

This will be the second game for the Spurs at the Moody Center in Austin, and facing a team full of star power like the Timberwolves should be enticing for fans.

This game is the second-to-last of the regular season for the Spurs. They could be out of postseason contention at this point while the T-Wolves could rest their starters. But as it stands, a home-away-from-home game against a projected Western Conference playoff team sounds like a recipe for success in the state’s capital.

3. Saturday, Dec. 17 vs. Miami Heat (in Mexico City)

One of four nationally-televised games, San Antonio will take on an Eastern Conference contender in the Miami Heat in front of a crowd that showed out the last time played the Spurs played in Mexico City in Dec. 2019

In what was a thrilling 121-119 overtime victory over the Phoenix Suns. Former Spurs great Patty Mills hit a game-winning jumper with .3 of a second remaining to give the Spurs a win in front of a rowdy crowd at Arena Ciudad de Mexico.

2. Sunday, March 19 vs. Atlanta Hawks

The one that many have been waiting for.

Will he be booed? Applauded? Former Spurs All-Star guard Dejounte Murray makes his return to San Antonio for the first time as a member of the Atlanta Hawks in what should be an emotional game.

1. Friday, Jan. 13 vs. Golden State Warriors (at the Alamodome)

There could be an argument that Murray's return to San Antonio is the top game to watch for next season.

But it's hard to top a return to the the Alamodome on a Friday night against the defending champion Golden State Warriors during the 50th season in Spurs history. The Warriors will be favored, put a potentially packed Alamodome could make for a special night in the Spurs' favor.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.