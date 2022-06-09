Spurs S&E Announce New Partnership for Construction of Event Plaza at La Cantera

Spurs Sports & Entertainment is continuing to broaden its reach in the Northwest side of San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs Sports & Entertainment announced Thursday a new naming rights partnership with Frost Bank for the construction of a new event plaza at the The Rock at La Cantera on the city's Northwest side, per reports.

The partnership now makes Frost, who has been the primary in-game jersey sponsor with the team since 2018, the inaugural partner of what will be a $500 million campus in the area surrounding the famed San Antonio outdoor mall and shopping center.

The Rock's construction was announced in Nov. 2021 as the official human performance campus of Spurs S&E. Here's what the official website has to say about the project:

"As a global center of discovery, focused on the advancement of human performance, The Rock at La Cantera will have a transformative impact on the communities we serve.

The Rock at La Cantera will include a human performance research center, a 22-acre park, a state-of-the-art Spurs performance center, a public outdoor event plaza and space for medical, hospitality and commercial use."

Legendary former Spurs general manager R.C Buford, who has been CEO of Spurs S&E since 2019, shared his thoughts on the project following its announcement in 2021:

“As a global center of discovery focused on the advancement of human performance, The Rock at La Cantera will have a transformative impact on the communities we serve,” Buford said. “Our ambitious concept creates an environment that fosters new conversations and capitalizes on resources in our region to drive human performance. It will present global thought leaders with the opportunity to calibrate their craft in a way that can help scale the learnings they're delivering on to the community at large.”

The "legacy project" is the Spurs' way of reinforcing a "long-term commitment to the community and their desire to ensure future growth and development in San Antonio," per the team's official website.

The Rock is set to finish construction sometime in 2023.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.