Skip to main content

NBA Mock Draft Round-Up: Latest Spurs Projections at No. 9

The San Antonio Spurs have the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. What do experts project them to do with it?

With the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs will make a top ten draft choice for the first time since 1997.

When looking at mainstream mock drafts, there are a few clear patterns developing for what's expected from the Spurs with the No. 9 overall pick. San Antonio has been frequently linked to Johnny Davis and Jalen Duren, but Bennedict Mathurin and A.J. Griffin have become more frequent projections.

It's never easy to project what the Spurs will do in the NBA Draft. They have shown a willingness to be bold in the past. For example, leading up to the 2021 NBA Draft, Joshua Primo was rarely projected in mock drafts close to the No. 12 overall pick that San Antonio used to select him.

The possibility always remains prior to the NBA Draft for potential trades — causing projections to change. The Spurs have three first-round picks and are considered by many as a potential trade-up candidate.

Here are the latest projections for the Spurs with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft (Last Updated June 3): 

ESPN Insider (Jonathan Givony): Jalen Duren, C, Memphis

The Athletic (Sam Vecenie): A.J. Griffin, F, Duke

Yahoo! Sports (Raphielle Johnson): A.J. Griffin, F, Duke

Yahoo! Sports (Krysten Peck): Mark Williams, C, Duke

Bleacher Report (Jonathan Wasserman): Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin 

Sports Illustrated (Jeremy Woo): Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin 

The Ringer (Kevin O'Connor): Bennedict Mathurin, F, Arizona

NetScouts Basketball (Carl Berman): Jalen Duren, C, Memphis

CBS Sports (Kyle Boone): Dyson Daniels, G, G-League Ignite

CBS Sports (Gary Parrish): Jalen Duren, C, Memphis

SB Nation (Ricky O’Donnell): Bennedict Mathurin, F, Arizona

USA Today / FTW (Bryan Kalbrosky): Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

NBA Draft Lottery
News

NBA Mock Draft Round-Up: Latest Spurs Projections at No. 9

By Grant Afsethjust now
white finals
News

White Hot: Spurs Ex Helps Celtics Steal Game 1 of NBA Finals

By Zach Dimmitt7 hours ago
6EF84D97-11E8-4E7F-9FBC-D3C21287AD47
News

Historical Wealth: LeBron James Achieves What No Active NBA Player Ever Has

By Inside The Spurs Staff8 hours ago
derrick white 232323
News

Warriors Identify Ex-Spurs Derrick White As Major Celtics X-Factor in NBA Finals

By Grant Afseth14 hours ago
Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz
News

Quin Snyder's Jazz Future Unclear; Could He Land With Spurs?

By Grant AfsethJun 1, 2022
spurs draft
News

NBA Draft: Should Spurs Trade Up From No. 38?

By Jeremy BrenerJun 1, 2022
gettyimages-1236545491-594x594
News

Trade Scenario: Would Spurs Take Mavs' Hardaway Jr. With Draft Pick Attached?

By Dalton TriggJun 1, 2022
Collin Sexton, Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs
News

Collin Sexton Drawing Interest From Spurs Ahead Of Free Agency

By Grant AfsethMay 31, 2022
vassell 2
News

Report: Spurs Set for NBA Finals Throwback in Mexico City Next Season

By Zach DimmittMay 31, 2022