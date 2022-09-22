LOOK: Did Blake Wesley Leak Spurs' City Edition Uniform?

The San Antonio Spurs have all of their uniforms already released for the 2022-23 NBA season, aside from their City Edition uniforms.

Each NBA team can use at least four uniforms in a rotation through a given season. The Association set is the traditional 'Home Whites' while the Icon set is the colorful 'Road' uniform in traditional terms. The Statement set is typically more of a creative, bold design as the City Edition tends to be more about the representation of the team's heritage or area.

Spurs rookie Blake Wesley posted a selfie on social media while wearing what appears to be the team's 2022-23 City Edition uniforms. There is a full embrace of the throwback fiesta theme. Wesley later deleted his social media post.

The actual design doesn't come as too much of a surprise for those that follow NBA Uniform Tracker. The projected mock up for the Spurs' City Edition uniform is staggeringly similar to the one that Wesley is wearing in his photo.

The Spurs previously announced their Statement Edition uniforms for the 2022-23 season with a focus on the team's iconic silver and black colors. It features "SATX" text and the accents have a focus on the heritage of San Antonio.

While racking up wins will likely prove challenging, the Spurs will have plenty of nostalgic appeal throughout the upcoming season. It's to be expected as they enter their 50th anniversary season. Nothing better encapsulates it than the return to the Alamodome for a matchup against the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Jan. 13.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs.