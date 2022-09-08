LOOK: Spurs Rookie Blake Wesley Gets His Own Mural in San Antonio

Most of the excitement surrounding the San Antonio Spurs for the upcoming season is centered around the rookie draft class that is set to take the floor for the first time.

General manager Brian Wright had three first-round draft picks. He could've traded them to acquire a win-now player, but instead, he selected Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, and Blake Wesley.

And even though Wesley was the last of the three selected at No. 25 overall, Spurs fans have clearly taken a huge liking to the rookie out of Notre Dame.

Local San Antonio artist Nik Soupe painted a mural of Wesley just south of downtown at Rudy's Seafood. In the past, many artists have painted murals of Spurs legends like Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker in areas around the city or near the AT&T Center.

Now, Wesley joins that list despite not stepping foot on an NBA court yet. It goes to show how excited the fanbase is about the 19-year-old.

“I think he'll have the opportunity to prove a lot and learn a lot,” Wright said after the draft. “He has the ability to play on and off the ball so I think he'll have those opportunities in both places. But for all these guys, it's just learning, development, progress ... we've seen growth from the start of his freshman season till now and even from the draft process ... we just look forward to playing a part of that process and watch him continue to grow."

Wesley could see some action when the Spurs preseason begins on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Houston Rockets. The Spurs tip-off the regular season at home against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

