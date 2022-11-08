'I Know Who Charles Bassey is Now': Second-Year Center Making Impact Early

After being acquired from the San Antonio Spurs on October 24th, second-year forward Charles Bassey has split time between them and their G-League affiliate.

Two-way forward Charles Bassey has put the organization on notice over the past two weeks.

In his first outing for the Austin Spurs, the former Western Kentucky product erupted for 33 points, 15 rebounds 4 blocks on 75% shooting from the field.

And just 24 hours later, the 22-year-old followed it up with a 19-point, 10 rebound performance...in just 20 minutes.

For his impressive displays, the forward was called up for Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets - recording three points, eight rebounds, a block and a steal in 15 minutes on the court.

While he did just record just one field goal - an alley-oop from guard Josh Richardson, it was certainly a highlight reel play from last years Philadelphia 76ers second-round pick.

"I know who [Bassey] is now," Richardson said postgame. "Honestly he impressed me with his athleticism, he knows how to play, like I'll tell him a play and be 'you know what you're doing?' and he's like 'yeah I got it.' He picks up on things quick, he plays coverages well, he has good feet."

"I think he has big things ahead of him if he stays focused."

A former native of Alamo City, Texas, Bassey played in 23 games for the 76ers last season, averaging three points, 2.7 rebounds, and 7.3 minutes per game, while also seeing action in three Eastern Conference Semifinal games against the Miami Heat.

Bassey and San Antonio is back in action tomorrow night at home against the Memphis Grizzlies.

