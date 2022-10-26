Spurs Sign Charles Bassey: What 76ers Ex Said About His Return to San Antonio

The San Antonio Spurs' newest addition talks his return to a place he once called home.

The San Antonio Spurs signed a former native of the Alamo City on Monday, as the team added former Philadelphia 76ers big man Charles Bassey on a two-way contract.

Bassey was a second-round pick by Philly out of Western Kentucky last season. But before he caught the eyes of NBA scouts at a mid-major program, he was dominating his opposition at St. Anthony Catholic High School in central San Antonio.

At age 14, Bassey, a native of Lagos, Nigeria, moved to San Antonio to play ball at St. Anthony's, where he averaged 20.2 points, 17.1 rebounds and 5.9 blocks per game as a freshman. He recently spoke with the Philadelphia Inquirer about his return back to the city and what intrigues him about the Spurs.

“Being in front of my family and the place I went to high school at, I just feel like it’s the right move,” Bassey said. “They watched me in high school and college. I feel this is the right move and this is the right stuff for me and my family. I’m glad about it.”

Bassey might be back in San Antonio, but he'll likely be making the frequent trip up I-35 to play with the Austin Spurs in the G League as he continues to develop on his two-way contract.

Still, as a second-year player, he confidently sees a future for himself on a team that is littered with youth.

“It’s a young organization,” Bassey said. “They are rebuilding. I feel like I’m going to have a great chance to play in a pretty good organization. And it’s a character organization. Everybody does stuff the same. ... I feel like I’m going to fit right in.”

Bassey averaged three points, 2.7 rebounds, and 7.3 minutes per game in 23 appearances last season. He saw action in three games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Miami Heat in May.

His best performance as a rookie came in a 126-91 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in December. The Sixers might've been blown out, but Bassey posted an impressive 13 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks in 22 minutes. All were career-high marks.

Bassey could ideally turn into a solid rim-protecting big off the bench for the Spurs once he continues to show growth. But for now, he'll watch from the side as San Antonio takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night at the Target Center.

