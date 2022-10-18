Spurs vs. Hornets: Will LaMelo Ball Suit Up?

The San Antonio Spurs will face the Charlotte Hornets for the season opener on Wednesday. Will an injured LaMelo Ball take the court?

After a long offseason, the return of NBA basketball is here.



The San Antonio Spurs will open the 2022-23 regular season at the AT&T Center on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. The team's journey into the stages of rebuilding will see its next step unfold after the Dejounte Murray trade over the summer.

The season opener is always exciting, regardless of team makeup or expectations. But the entertainment factor - as well as San Antonio’s chance at a win - could change drastically based on the availability of Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball.

Ball, a one-time All Star and the 2020-21 Rookie of the Year, suffered a sprained left ankle in a preseason game against the Washington Wizards on Oct. 10. His availability for the season opener against the Spurs was lingering in doubt ahead of NBA opening night on Tuesday, but Hornets coach Steve Clifford seemed all but confirm Ball's absence for Wednesday.

“He wasn’t able to do anything today,” Clifford said Monday. “He is doing extra rehab and everything he can, but I would say very doubtful.”

Ball was Charlotte's second-leading scorer last season (20.1) and led the team in assists (7.6) and steals (1.6) per game while also being its third-leading rebounder (6.7).

His expected absence gives the Spurs a better chance at moving to 1-0 -- something many fans might not like -- it also won't give young guards like Tre Jones and Josh Primo a stout season-opening individual challenge, one that will be vital in helping their development.

However, Jones and Primo will still have the tall task of matching up with Terry Rozier, an always-dangerous veteran guard that averaged 19.3 points and 4.5 assists last season. And of course, there's always challenges to be had every night in the NBA, regardless of who suits up and who doesn't.

The Spurs and Hornets will tipoff at 7 p.m. CT at the AT&T Center on Wednesday.

