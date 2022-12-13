Spurs Take Down Cavs After Losing Big Lead, Buzzer-Beater Scare

The Cleveland Cavaliers nearly mounted a 19-point comeback against the San Antonio Spurs, but a possible game-winner was offline.

The San Antonio Spurs make it three wins in a row after getting a 112-111 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

It was a strong start for the Spurs in this game. Both teams kept it close in the first quarter, San Antonio put 36 points on the board in the second quarter, which was instrumental in building a 65-49 halftime lead.

The Cavs rallied back late to make it as close of a call as it gets for San Antonio down the stretch. After leading by as many as 19 points, Cleveland chipped away to the point of having a potential game-winning shot with 0.6 seconds left.

Using a 12-0 run at the end of the third quarter and start of the final period, the Cavaliers made a huge dent in the Spurs' lead. Cleveland kept making dents in San Antonio's lead throughout the final period, too. It ultimately got as about as close at gets for being a comeback in the end.

Donovan Mitchell attempted to push it aggressively in transition for a finish at the rim, but Keldon Johnson came up with a block. The ball ended up fining its way back to the Cavs, leading an open catch-and-shoot 3 for Darius Garland in the corner, but the shot was offline.

It doesn't happen often, but neither Johnson nor Devin Vassell finished as the Spurs' leading scorer. Josh Richardson led the way with 24 points while knocking down five made 3-pointers. Johnson (21 points) and Vassell (16) still combined for 37 points.

The Spurs return to action on Wednesday when they take on Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.

