NBA Power Rankings: Spurs Rising After Win Streak?

The San Antonio Spurs' two-game win streak has shined a bright light on the team. Is it enough to move out of the bottom spot in this week's power rankings?

The San Antonio Spurs are winners of their last two games after dropping the previous 11.

The team grabbed big wins against the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat over the past few days.

Now that the Spurs have snapped out of their funk, the team has found a way to escape the bottom of Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings, jumping from No. 30 to 28.

"The longest losing streak of the season came to an end Thursday when the Spurs beat the Rockets," SI writes. "They had dropped 11 games in a row before recording their first win in nearly a month. Two nights later, San Antonio won again, this time in Miami, which marked their first winning streak since late October. The Spurs still own the league’s worst net rating (-10.1) by a wide margin, though they gave up some ground in the race to the bottom."

The Spurs jumped ahead of the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons, both of whom went winless over the past week and are dealing with team-altering injuries.

There isn't much reason to believe the winning will continue for much longer, but perhaps a three-game homestand this week against the Cleveland Cavaliers (Mon.), Portland Trail Blazers (Wed.) and Miami Heat (Sat.) could continue the Spurs winning streak.

