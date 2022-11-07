Can Spurs Overcome Tough Stretch Amid 3-Game Slide?

The San Antonio Spurs have come back down to Earth a bit after a surprising 5-2 start. Reeling off wins over potential playoff teams like the Philadelphia 76ers, the Minnesota Timberwolves (twice) and Chicago Bulls had the Spurs turning heads through the first two weeks of the season.

But every team will have its highs and lows, and it's safe to say San Antonio is hitting a low right now after dropping a third straight game Saturday night in a 126-101 road loss to the Denver Nuggets.

And despite an upcoming three-game homestand, things are only fixing to be tougher for the Spurs over the next week. The team is set to take on back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets again Monday night at the AT&T Center. Denver is 6-3 and remains a significant threat in the Western Conference.

But then the Spurs have a four-game stretch that is arguably one of their most daunting of the season. San Antonio will host star guard Ja Morant and the division rival Memphis Grizzlies (7-3) on Wednesday at home, a team that has had the Spurs' number in recent seasons.

Then the Silver & Black will take a shot at bringing down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (9-0), a team that could very well be 11-0 when the Spurs welcome them to the AT&T Center on Friday. The Bucks are the only remaining undefeated team in the league behind an elite defense that is allowing the fewest points per game (101.1) this season. The 2021 NBA Champions look well on their way to another title run.

But then the Spurs will hit the road to begin a five-game west coast road trip. This starts with a matchup against the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Monday, Nov. 14. Despite a 3-7 record and a five-game losing streak, overlooking the always-dangerous Warriors would certainly be foolish.

The Spurs have some tough tests ahead. But proving they can get through each one with a fight will speak volumes into solidifying the maturity that this young group has already flashed at times this season.

San Antonio and Denver are set for tip-off at 8:30 p.m. CT.

