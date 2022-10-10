Skip to main content

Spurs Make Roster Cut, Exercise Team Options on Devin Vassell & Josh Primo

The San Antonio Spurs made some notable roster moves on Monday.

Following their 111-97 preseason loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, the San Antonio Spurs got busy making some roster moves on Monday. 

The team announced that they have waived guard Tommy Kuhse, who had eight points and two assists on 2 of 6 shooting from deep in Sunday's loss. The Saint Mary's product averaged 6.0 points and 1.5 assists in nine minutes per game in two preseason appearances. 

The Spurs also announced that they have exercised team options on third-year forward Devin Vassell and second-year guard Josh Primo. The option for Vassell is a fourth-year team option while Primo's is a third-year team option. The Spurs' deadline to make these moves was Oct. 31. 

Per Spotrac, Vassell's club option will now pay him about $5.8 million during the 2023-24 season before he potentially becomes a restricted free agent in 2024. 

Vassell didn't play on Sunday, but has averaged 12 points in the two preseason games. Primo continues to sit out of preseason as he nurses a MCL sprain that isn't expected to keep him out for the regular-season opener against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, Oct. 19. 

The Spurs are 0-3 in NBA preseason after losses to the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, and the Pelicans. They'll look to close out preseason action on a high note with games against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday and Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. 

