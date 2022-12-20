Devin Vassell Leads Spurs in Blowout Win Over Rockets

The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Houston Rockets during the NBA's Monday slate with Devin Vassell's 26 points leading the way.

With the San Antonio Spurs playing without Keldon Johnson due to a bruised lower back, it was a prime opportunity for Devin Vassell and the rest of the team to step up. They did in a major way, defeating the Houston Rockets 124-105 behind Vassell's game-high 26 points to improve to 10-20 on the season.

Both teams traded blows in the opening half. The Spurs put up 35 points in the first quarter and led by seven entering the second period. After scoring 34 points before halftime, Houston trailed just 62-60 at the break.

The difference in this game was a 32-14 scoring differential from the Spurs in the third quarter. San Antonio led by 16 entering the final period and didn't stop pouring it with a 5-0 run to start the fourth. There was no coming back for the Rockets, and they trailed by as many as 26 before the end of the game.

It was a putrid shooting night for the Rockets as they produced shooting splits of .426/.208/.645 overall. The Spurs shot a staggering 55.4 percent from the floor, and 50.0 percent from deep, with 17 made 3-pointers. San Antonio outscored Houston by a 36-point margin using perimeter shots alone.

The Rockets tend to struggle when Jalen Green doesn't score at a high volume. He was contained to just 13 points while shooting 3-12 from the floor and 1-3 from 3-point range. Alperen Sengun set the tone for Houston with a team-high 22 points on 8-10 shooting.

Tre Jones recorded 13 points and eight assists but struggled to score efficiently. The greatest boost Vassell received from his teammates came from the bench unit, with five double-figure scorers on the night.

The Spurs return to action on Thursday when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.

