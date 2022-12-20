Spurs' Gregg Popovich Gets Brutally Honest, Says Rockets 'Aren't His Problem'

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has never shied away from being brutally honest.

Some more of this age-old honesty came out Monday as the legendary head coach prepared to lead his Spurs into a matchup against the Southwest Division rival Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center.

Despite facing Houston countless times over the year, Popovich admitted the Rockets "aren't his problem" after being asked what he thinks of young Houston guards Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.

"I haven't watched them," he said of the backcourt duo. "I haven't watched anybody. I'm more concerned with how our guys are developing. ... Last time I heard, we weren't 23-5. The Rockets aren't my problem."

Tough, but true.

While Popovich has had some glowing praise for opposing players in the past, it seems as if any compliments for Houston's young talent will have to potentially wait until after Monday's game concludes.

But in a year of rebuilding, it seems as if Popovich is focused on the development of his own players now more than ever. The Spurs have shown some of this development as of late, going 3-2 in their last five games.

San Antonio saw its 11-game losing streak come to an end with a 118-109 win over Houston in the first meeting between the two rivals on Dec. 8. The Spurs will look to go up 2-0 in the season series once Monday night's matchup tips off.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Facebook.