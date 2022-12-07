2 Contenders Pushing For Jakob Poeltl Trade With Spurs?

The San Antonio Spurs are being monitored as potential sellers at the NBA trade deadline, with Jakob Poeltl commanding much attention.

The San Antonio Spurs have plummeted to the bottom of the Western Conference standings after getting off to a 5-2 start through seven games. Naturally, they have become one of the focuses of possible trade deadline activity as sellers.

The main name to watch is Jakob Poeltl considering he's among the better starting centers in the NBA right now. He's set to reach free agency in the summer and the logistics for a contract extension are challenging given he has strongly outplayed the

According to SpursTalk.com, the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors are the two trade suitors that are 'most persistent' in their pursuit of a deal to acquire Poeltl. San Antonio's asking price has been multiple first-round picks, causing hesitancy among potential suitors.

According to a pair of sources, the two teams most persistent about acquiring Poeltl are the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors. The talks with the Raptors date back to last season’s trade deadline, but Toronto remains hesitant to offer anything more than a package highlighted by a single first round draft pick with moderate protections.

The Raptors have faced a need to acquire a center since the offseason. There has been previous reported interest from Toronto in star centers like Jarrett Allen and Rudy Gobert early in the offseason. However, they were linked to Poeltl and Myles Turner even prior to last year's deadline.

There isn't as significant of a need for the Warriors when it comes to a center upgrade considering they tend to thrive when deploying Draymond Green as a small ball center. Regardless, it would help to have an anchor and roll man as efficient as Poeltl.

With Poeltl playing on an expiring contract, it makes it complicated for a team to part with significant value with the risk of a possible departure. If there is a team positioned to take a risk of that kind, it would be the Warriors given their title contention window with Stephen Curry.

