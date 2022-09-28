Spurs' Jakob Poeltl Addresses Involvement in Trade Rumors

Jakob Poeltl has been a common name in trade rumors this offseason. He remains focused on the San Antonio Spurs?

With the San Antonio Spurs being in a rebuilding phase, veteran center Jakob Poeltl has naturally become a name in trade rumors. He has yet to be traded and remains the starting center.

Poeltl, who will be 27 to start the season, is coming off a career-year averaging 13.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 61.8 percent from the floor. His all-around impact naturally has drawn trade interest from other teams.

"I think as an NBA player, that's just stuff you deal with on a regular basis and I just, don't want to say ignore, but kind of try and space it out," Poeltl told reporters at media day. "I am not worried about trade rumors or anything like that. I'm aware of the fact that things like are going to exist, I've dealt with it in the past, I've been traded in the past. It's not something that I'm not familiar with, so I wouldn't say that it will effect me."

Given the Spurs are entering a rebuild, there have been natural questions raised about the future of their remaining key veteran players. Poeltl is playing on an expiring deal this season — furthering adding to the speculation.

There is more to consider when a franchise determines which players to trade beyond just contract status and age. The consistency and locker room presence that Poeltl brings has value as a 'lead by example' figure.

"He's been so consistent, he's such a pro. He does his work night in and night out. Every practice, every shoot around, every game, we all know that," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "He's a great base. For us, for our group right now, he's what Timmy was during those championship years. A lot of stuff comes from this example on the court, just the way he conducts himself."

Poeltl can take pressure off his teammates in a needed way on both ends of the floor. For a team that needs to offer a productive environment for their young players to grow, there's value in having an anchor like Poeltl, which is why they reportedly have an asking price of at least two first-round picks in a trade.

As long as Poeltl remains interested in remaining with the Spurs long-term despite the rebuild, there is value in having him. During times of great change, consistency is important. Poeltl brings a lot of it, and Popovich appreciates it.

