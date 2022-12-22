'Knock on Wood!': Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop Relieved to Have Team at Full Health

The San Antonio Spurs have finally started to shed their recent injury bug. But Keita Bates-Diop doesn't want to jinx anything.

San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop is a bit superstitious.

"Is it a bit invigorating that you guys are finally starting to look healthy?" one reporter asked him after practice Wednesday. "I don't want to jinx it."

Before even answering the question, the lengthy Bates-Diop proceeded to get all the way down to the floor and knock on the hardwood of the Spurs practice court.

After missing five games of his own this season along with having numerous other players dealing with their own ailments, Bates-Diop is relieved to see what the Spurs are capable of when at full health after getting an all-around team effort in San Antonio's 124-105 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday.

"It's definitely good," he said. "The NBA season is long and hard, and every team goes through injuries, but it just feels like it's always one or two or three guys out for us the last 15, 20 games, so it feels good to have our full team pretty much back."

The absences clearly had an impact on the team during a grueling 11-game losing streak. But after the Spurs slowly started to get bodies back on the court, they went on a surprising three-game winning streak that was highlighted by a 112-111 win over a contending Cleveland Cavaliers team on Dec. 12.

"Earlier in the year we were healthy and winning a lot of games, but then we kinda had a rough stretch obviously," Bates-Diop said. "But we're back healthy ... at the beginning of the year, we could compete with anybody, keep it close with anybody, and I think we can continue to do that moving forward."

Bates-Diop was absent for the win over Cleveland, but he's reeled together a pair of double-digit scoring efforts since his return while playing heavy minutes off the bench or as a starter. He admitted it doesn't matter which roles he's tasked with on any given night.

"Not at all," he said. "I don't think for any of us it matters ... No one's been a consistent starter their whole career, so we're comfortable in any position honestly."

It remains to be seen the kind of role he'll play when the Spurs visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night.

