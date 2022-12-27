Kevin Durant Reflects on Tim Duncan After Passing Spurs Legend on All-Time Scoring List

San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan played the final game of his NBA career against Kevin Durant after the Oklahoma City Thunder eliminated the Silver & Black in six games during the 2016 Western Conference Semifinals.

Since then, Duncan has had his jersey retired by the Spurs and became a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

But now with the Brooklyn Nets, Durant saved another "got ya!" moment for the Spurs on Monday night, as he surpassed Duncan for 15th on the all-time scoring list after scoring in the second quarter during Brooklyn's 125-117 road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.



Duncan and Durant had a true respect for one another that was visible each time they faced off during some memorable battles in the Western Conference over the years.

He reflected on Duncan's greatness following Monday's win.

"In my career, to be able to pass an all-time great, legend, somebody who shifted and changed the game, it's something that I'll call my folks about tonight and just talk over and reminisce how we got here," Durant said.

Playing alongside former Spurs like Nets guard Patty Mills and Brooklyn coach Jacque Vaughn, who both won NBA titles alongside Duncan in 2014 and 2007, respectively, Durant continued his connection with a San Antonio franchise that he's had plenty of memories against.

The Spurs and Nets will meet for the first time this season on Monday, Jan. 2 at Barclays Center.

