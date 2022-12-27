Spurs vs. Thunder Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off during the NBA's Monday slate. Here's everything to know when they do.

The San Antonio Spurs (11-22) will complete a back-to-back with a road matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-19) during the NBA Tuesday slate.

In their previous outing, the Spurs defeated the Utah Jazz with a final score of 126-122. Despite holding a 20-point lead at one point, San Antonio had to execute in the final minute to win. San Antonio received 24 points, six rebounds, and eight assists along with a pair of blocks and steals from Devin Vassell. Keldon Johnson chipped in 21 points, five assists, and two steals to go along with.

"We are still a young group, but we have smart players, young guys who want to listen and get better," Spurs guard Josh Richardson said. "Hopefully, one of these days, it really starts kicking in.

"I think it just takes us stringing together a couple of games where we do play that full 48 (minutes) to see what it looks like, to see how hard you have to play the whole game. Then, hopefully, it becomes the standard."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ranks among the NBA's top leading scorers this season. He's averaging 31.6 points per game and is coming off a 44-point performance against the New Orleans Pelicans. With Oklahoma City having a top-10 ranked defense, they have a chance on any night to win.

Spurs vs. Jazz Broadcast Information

WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: Paycom Center (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma)

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

RADIO: Spurs Radio - WOAI 1200

ODDS: Jazz -4.5

Spurs vs. Thunder Injury Report

Injury Report (Spurs): Dominick Barlow - Out (G League - Two-Way)

Injury Report (Thunder): Ousmane Dieng - Out (Wrist Fracture), Chet Holmgren - Out (Foot Surgery), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Ankle Sprain), Eugene Omoruyi - Out (G League Assignment), Jaylin Williams - Out (G League Assignment), Lindy Waters III - Out (G League Assignment)

Spurs vs. Thunder Projected Starters

Spurs Projected Lineup: G Tre Jones, G Devin Vassell, F Keldon Johnson, F Jeremy Sochan, C Jakob Poeltl

Thunder Projected Lineup: G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G Josh Giddey, F Luguentz Dort, F Jalen Williams, C Aleksej Pokusevski

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Facebook.