Spurs vs. Lakers GAMEDAY: San Antonio Looks to End Six-Game Skid; LeBron James to Play?

The San Antonio Spurs aim to capture some momentum Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The San Antonio Spurs host the Los Angeles Lakers for the second of three meetings in six days Friday at the AT&T Center, as San Antonio looks to end a six-game losing streak, the longest current skid in the league.

The Spurs (6-13) enter the matchup after a 129-110 at the hands of Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday night. The Lakers (5-11) fell 115-105 to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

San Antonio dropped the first meeting of the season with the Lakers in embarrassing fashion on Sunday. The Spurs lost 123-92, posting their worst scoring total of the season. The Lakers were without superstar LeBron James in that game, but he is questionable to return against the Spurs on Friday.

INJURY REPORT (SPURS): Zach Collins - Questionable (Lower Leg Contusion), Blake Wesley - Out (MCL Sprain), Malaki Branham - OUT (G-League) Jordan Hall - Questionable (finger), Doug McDermott - Questionable (ankle), Josh Richardson - Doubtful (ankle)

INJURY REPORT (CLIPPERS): LeBron James - Questionable (groin)

RECORDS: San Antonio Spurs (6-13), Los Angeles Lakers (5-11)

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at 7 p.m. CT

WHERE: AT&T Center (San Antonio, TX)

TV: KENS5, NBA League Pass

RADIO: Spurs Radio - WOAI 1200

ODDS: -5.0 Lakers

NEXT UP: The Spurs will host the Lakers again Saturday night at 7 p.m. CT.

FINAL WORD: Popovich on being unable to defend Williamson against the Pelicans

"Well, obviously we didn't figure it out,'' Popovich said of defending Williamson. ''But there is a reason why he got picked where he got picked. He's pretty good.''

