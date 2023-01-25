Spurs vs. Lakers GAMEDAY: Preview, Injury Report & How to Watch

The San Antonio Spurs look to avoid a season sweep against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night at crypto.com Arena.

The San Antonio Spurs visit the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday night at crypto.com Arena for the fourth and final meeting of the season between the two teams.

The Lakers won the first three meetings by an average margin of 15.6 points, though the Spurs nearly came away with a win in a 143-138 loss in San Antonio on Nov. 26.

LA is coming off a 133-115 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. Despite the loss, LeBron James posted monster numbers with 46 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Spurs, who have lost nine of their last 11, will now have to worry about guarding fellow Lakers star Anthony Davis, as he is set to return to from injury on Wednesday barring a pregame setback after not playing since Dec. 16. LA will also see the debut of newly-acquired forward Rui Hachimura, who the Lakers received in a trade with the Washington Wizards on Monday.



INJURY REPORT (Spurs): Romeo Langford - Questionable (Left Adductor Tightness) Devin Vassell - Out (Left Knee Procedure), Blake Wesley - Out (G League Assignment), Charles Bassey - Out (G-League - Two-Way), Dominick Barlow - Out (G League - Two-Way),

INJURY REPORT (Lakers): Not Yet Submitted

RECORDS: San Antonio Spurs (14-33), Los Angeles Lakers (22-26)

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA)

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

RADIO: Spurs Radio - WOAI 1200

ODDS: Lakers -9

NEXT UP: The Spurs will stay in LA for a visit with the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

FINAL WORD: Gregg Popovich on former Spur and Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.

“He was great,” Popovich said after Friday's 131-126 loss to the Clippers. “He’s one of the finest players in the league. We are talking about the very top of the list – he’s with those guys.”

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Facebook.