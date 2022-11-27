LeBron James' Hot Shooting Carries Lakers to Win Over Spurs

LeBron James used a season-high seven made 3-pointers to lead the Los Angeles Lakers over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs faced off for what was the third team in the span of about a week on Saturday. In the latest meeting between the two teams, the Lakers won 143-138.

Anthony Davis had recently carried the Lakers to success, but he was sidelined for Saturday's game. LeBron James shouldered the load and finished with a season-high 39 points and hauled in 11 rebounds.

The Spurs led by as many as 11 points in the first half, but the Lakers took control after halftime. Los Angeles led for all of the second half with an advantage reaching as many as 16 points.



The Spurs began the season 5-2 — the second best start through seven games in franchise history. San Antonio has since gone 1-13 and rank 14th in the Western Conference standings. The eight-game losing streak they are on is now tied for the fourth-longest slide in franchise history. The longest losing streak in team history is 13 games.

It has been a struggle for James from beyond the arc this season. He entered the game shooting 24.0 percent from deep, but responded by shooting 7-12 against the Spurs — tying his single-game career-high for made 3-pointers.

Dennis Schroder chipped in 21 points and six assists for the Lakers while Lonnie Walker IV also added 13 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles ended up shooting 58.0 percent from the floor and 51.5 percent from 3-point range on the night.

The Spurs had to deal with Jakob Poeltl and Jeremy Sochan seeing their night end early due to injury. Poeltl was off to a hot start with 12 points and nine rebounds in just 10 minutes before having to leave the game.

Despite shooting 50.5 percent from the floor and 48.6 percent from 3-point range with 18 makes from deep, the Spurs didn't get a win. Keldon Johnson (26), Tre Jones (23), and Devin Vassell (20) each finished with at least 20 points while four other players reached double-figures.

Playing against the Spurs often has been integral in the Lakers' recent resurgence. Los Angeles has won five of their last six games with three of those wins coming against San Antonio.

In their next game, the Spurs take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

