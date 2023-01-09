Spurs vs. Grizzlies GAMEDAY: Ja Morant OUT? Preview, Injury Report & How to Watch

The San Antonio Spurs get set for the first of back-to-back road meetings with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The San Antonio Spurs take on the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum Monday night in what will be the first of back-to-back road meetings with their Southwest Division rival over the next three days.

The Spurs (13-27) are coming off a 121-116 loss to the league-best Boston Celtics on Saturday. The Celtics entered with the best record in the NBA, but even with Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl all sidelined due to injury, the Spurs kept it close until the final minute.

Memphis (26-13) is currently the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and have won six straight games, the longest active winning streak in the league. The Grizzlies took down the Spurs in a thrilling 124-122 overtime win in San Antonio on Nov. 9.

Grizzlies star Ja Morant had 32 points in that game, but he's in danger of missing Monday's contest due to a thigh injury.

INJURY REPORT (Spurs): Keldon Johnson - Questionable (hamstring), Jakob Poetl - Probable (achilles), Devin Vassell - OUT (knee), Dominick Barlow - OUT (G-LEAGUE)

INJURY REPORT (Grizzlies): Ja Morant - Questionable (thigh), Steven Adams - Questionable (non-COVID illness), Jake LaRavia - Questionable (Ankle), Brandon Clarke - OUT (hip), Danny Green - OUT (knee), Kenneth Lofton Jr. - OUT (G-LEAGUE)

RECORDS: San Antonio Spurs (13-27), Memphis Grizzlies (26-13)

WHEN: Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. CT

WHERE: FedEx Forum (Memphis, TN)

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

RADIO: Spurs Radio - WOAI 1200

ODDS: Grizzlies -11

NEXT UP: The Spurs will visit the Memphis Grizzlies ... again ... on Wednesday before coming back to San Antonio to play the Golden State Warriors at the Alamodome on Friday.

FINAL WORD: Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on the team's effort in a near-upset over Boston.

“Great game, couldn’t be more proud of them,” Popovich said. “Jayson did it at the end of the game, (he) got us."

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

