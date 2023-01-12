Ja Morant's Big Night Leads Grizzlies Over Spurs

The Memphis Grizzlies were led by an explosive performance from Ja Morant in their win over the San Antonio Spurs.

The San Antonio Spurs (13-29) were defeated by the Memphis Grizzlies (28-13) for the second consecutive game.

Ja Morant set the tone for the Grizzlies in his return to the lineup with 38 points. He received strong support from Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane as they combined for 39 points. There just was too much firepower for the Spurs to manage to overcome.

“He was huge for us,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said of Morant's impact after a rest day. “When he gets to his spots, and he plays at that level, it’s really important to us.”

The Spurs actually held a 37-32 lead at the end of the first quarter, but a massive 44-point second quarter from the Grizzlies proved to be a difference-maker. The Spurs were outscored by one-point in the third period and faced a 112-97 deficit entering the final period. At that point, the game was over.

Morant has posed significant problems for the Spurs with an average of 38.8 points per game over his last four matchups against them.

“It’s just pretty much me getting to my spots on the floor,” said Morant. “I feel like that’s pretty much it. Obviously, the shooting around me helps a lot.”

The Spurs showed resilience by continuing to put up some fight down the stretch. Keldon Johnson led with 24 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Tre Jones wasn't far behind with 22 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals. San Antonio also received 17 points, 12 rebounds, and five blocks from Jakob Poeltl. With six total double-figure scorers, they got it done offensively.

“They never quit,” said Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. “That’s a tribute to their character. You can’t coach that. I was really proud of them.”

The Spurs return to action on Friday when they take on the Golden State Warriors at the Alamodome.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Facebook.