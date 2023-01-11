Shorthanded Spurs Make Late Rally in Loss Against Morant-Less Grizzlies

Despite Ja Morant not being in the lineup, the San Antonio Spurs came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

The San Antonio Spurs (13-28) could not defeat the Memphis Grizzlies (27-13) in their 121-113 loss on Monday night.

Without Keldon Johnson or Devin Vassell in the lineup, the Spurs were depleted of their main scoring threats. However, it should be noted that Ja Morant wasn't available to play for the Grizzlies, either.

“It's definitely our mentality every night,” Spurs guard Tre Jones said. “How hard are we going to play? It's something we have to do to give ourselves a chance every single night. It's something we want to build on.”

The Grizzlies held a 72-61 lead at halftime, but the Spurs tried to rally back — coming within six points at a few points. The Grizzlies proved to be too much for San Antonio to execute a successful comeback.

“We showed up in the second half,” Spurs coach Popovich said. “I thought the first half both teams were bored to death. It was the most boring basketball I’ve seen all year.”

The Spurs had a chance to pull off a win down the stretch, tying the game at 109 apiece midway through the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies created needed separation to ensure a win by using an 11-2 run to do so.

“Bad shot. Turnover. They make a 3, and all of a sudden, it's a six- or eight-point game. It's the story of (our) season so far,” Popovich said

To lead the Spurs, Jones had 18 points, four rebounds, and seven assists. It was a balanced scoring effort, though. With Josh Richardson (16), Jakob Poeltl (13), Romeo Langford (13), Malaki Branham (12), and Keita Bates-Diop (10) also reaching double-figures, there was some support offensively.

Defensively, there was just no stopping Tyus Jones for the Spurs as he racked up 24 points and six assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. chipped in 16 points and five blocks. The whole starting five scored in double-figures with two bench scorers also achieving the same.

The Spurs complete the two-game mini-series with the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

