Spurs in Way of History vs. Devin Booker's Suns

The San Antonio Spurs are standing in the way of a fourth straight 40-point game for Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.

There's never been a doubt that Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker is one of the best scorers in the NBA. But what he's done the past three games has been, to put it simply, straight up ridiculous.

The San Antonio Spurs get set to host Booker and the Suns on Sunday afternoon at the AT&T Center. And while a win to snap a 10-game losing streak will be hard to come by against one of the best teams in the league, stopping Booker's historic pace could serve as a much-needed pick-me-up for the stumbling Spurs.

Of course, this will be easier said than done.

Booker has posted at least 40 points in the past three games, which a included a 51-point performance in just three quarters during a 132-113 win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

In the game before, he had 44 points, eight rebounds, four assists and an impressive six steals.

But the Spurs could look for some inspiration from their Southwest Division rival Houston Rockets on how to get past the Suns. The Rockets squeaked past Phoenix in a thrilling 122-121 win on Friday. Booker still posted 41 points, four rebounds and eight assists, but missed the potential game-winner.

San Antonio doesn't have the offensive firepower that the Rockets do and will once again be dealing with some significant absences due to injury.

The Spurs could find themselves in the way of history on Sunday. Or, they can do the unexpected and put a stop to it. After all, they have nothing to lose ... except, of course, an 11th straight game. But what's one more loss? Might as well lay it all on the line to see how they stack up against one of the best teams in the league.

San Antonio and Phoenix tip-off at 3 p.m. CT.

