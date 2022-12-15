Damian Lillard's 37 Points Leads Trail Blazers Past Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs saw their two-game winning streak come to a close on Wednesday after a 128-112 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. The Spurs now hold a 9-19 record while the Blazers improve to 16-12 overall.

Damian Lillard put on a show for the Blazers with a game-high 37 points and eight assists. He knocked down seven shots from beyond the arc. When paired with the five made 3-pointers that Anfernee Simons provided, Portland's starting backcourt outshot the Spurs as a whole.

It didn't take long for things to get a bit out of hand for the Spurs. The Blazers scored a game-high 39 points in the first quarter and outscored the Spurs by a 16-point margin before halftime.

The Spurs rallied back in the third quarter and even cut the deficit down to 95-89 with 1:13 left in the third quarter. San Antonio's comeback effort didn't last. Portland outscored them 33-23 during the remainder of regulation.

Jeremy Sochan returned to game action after being sidelined for an extended period due to injury. He played 21 minutes and finished with four points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 25 points, seven rebounds, and two assists. It was a tough shooting night for Devin Vassell, who scored 13 points, but did so on 16 shot attempts. Overall, it was a great display of the difference between a team that has a superstar like Lillard compared to a team that lacks one.

San Antonio's defensive execution proved too poor to overcome in the end. The Blazers shot 60.5 percent from the floor and converted 18 made 3-pointers on a 45.0 percent clip. Tightening things up on that end will be essential before they return to action.

The Spurs return to action on Saturday when they take on the Miami Heat.

