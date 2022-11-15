Spurs in Desperate Need of Tre Jones vs. Blazers, Damian Lillard

The San Antonio Spurs will need the return of Tre Jones to the lineup to have a shot at beating the Portland Trail Blazers, who currently hold the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference.

Prior to Monday night's game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center, the San Antonio Spurs ruled out starting point guard Tre Jones due to a stomach illness.

And in his absence, Spurs fans likely felt similar queasiness while watching the offense put together an abysmal showing, as San Antonio was run off the floor in a 132-95 blowout.

The Spurs scored under 100 points for the first time this season in what was a season-low scoring mark. Jones' ability to provide flow to the offense with ball movement, drive-and-kicks and a sound knack for scoring timely buckets.

But the Spurs, who came into Monday averaging the most assists per game (29.3) posted a season-low of 18 dimes, dropping their average down to 28.5, which is now fourth-best in the NBA.

Both assists and points scored were new lows for the Spurs this season, as Jones' importance to the offense was glaringly obvious through both the numbers and the eye test against Golden State, a team that entered Monday allowing the most points per game (119.2 points) this season.

Safe to say San Antonio will need him back sooner rather than later considering some of the backcourt talent the team is set to face the rest during the next two games of the five-game roadtrip.

This starts with a matchup at Moda Center Tuesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers (9-4), who are currently No. 1 in the Western Conference.

Of course, Portland is spear-headed by six-time All-Star Damian Lillard along with rising young star Anfernee Simons. Jones is a bit undersized to limit either one of them to a noticeable extent, but his peskiness on defense could certainly be useful against one of the league's best backcourts.

These two will certainly give San Antonio the biggest issues on the offensive end. But without Jones in the lineup, it's Portland's defense that could truly make a mark on the game against a potentially stagnant Spurs offense.

The Blazers are allowing the sixth-fewest points per game this season (107.4) and allowing their opponents to attempt the eighth-fewest shots (86.6) per game.

The defensive talent Portland has speaks for itself as well. Long-armed defenders like Jerami Grant, Josh Hart and Justice Winslow are versatile on the defensive end while center Jusuf Nurkic, though known for his offensive ability, is steady enough on the interior. However, Winslow and Nurkic are questionable for Tuesday's game.

The Spurs will be up against a defense that is efficient and possesses individual talent as well. And without a true point guard like Jones in the lineup, San Antonio could be on the wrong end of another blowout.

The Spurs and Blazers tip-off at 9 p.m. CT.

