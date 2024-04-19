Spurs Starter: Friday, April 19
Until then, here are some headlines:
THE NEWS
UPDATE: Zach Collins' Torn Shoulder & Planned Surgery
San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins will head to the offseason with a torn labrum after leaving during the third quarter of his team's season finale against the Detroit Pistons, but luckily, he is slated to fully recover by the beginning of next season and will undergo surgery "in the coming days."
WATCH: The Victor Wembanyama Interview, Year 1
After officially completing his rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama sat down in a tell-all interview with The Ringer, opening up about his personal success to where he sees himself in a few seasons down the road. (Via Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer) '
READ: Victor Wembanyama Denies Drake's Offer
JJ Redick recently compared Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama to stars like Stephen Curry and Tim Duncan, but not because of their playing abilities on the court. The former NBA sharpshooter instead said the 7'4" Frenchman reminds him of Curry and Duncan because they are known to be "low maintenance" NBA stars. (Via Madison Williams, SI)
THE DRAFT
The 2024 NBA Draft is 68 days away, and set to take place over the course of two days — a new format — from Wednesday, June 26 to Thursday, June 27.
A recent ESPN Mock Draft has the San Antonio Spurs selecting Kentucky's Rob Dillingham with the No. 3 overall pick. If that situation were to play out, what could the point guard could bring to the team? Find out here.
