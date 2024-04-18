Spurs Injury Update: Zach Collins Suffers Torn Shoulder, To Have Surgery
After leaving the San Antonio Spurs' season finale against the Detroit Pistons early in the third quarter with a dislocated shoulder, veteran center Zach Collins underwent an MRI, which revealed a torn labrum in his right shoulder, per a team release.
Collins is set to undergo surgery, and is expected to be fully recovered in time for the start of the 2024-2025 season and his second year with rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama.
The center appeared in 69 games throughout the season, missing a few games with injuries throughout the year, and played a big role alongside his 7-4 teammate in the front court.
But while he was initially named a starter — and included in Popovich's "big" lineup — the latter half of the season caused him to shift toward a bigger role on the bench, where he was able to gel more closely with Tre Jones and generate secondary offense.
That was something he welcomed openly.
"I ain't complaining, man," Collins said about the new role. "It's about trying to win games. Anytime you have a strong second unit, you have way more confidence taking the starters out and giving them rest. You know there's no drop-off on the bench."
While there are still some questions as to what San Antonio's approach will be heading into next season with Wembanyama, Collins and the rest of the roster, the veteran is inked through the 2025-26 season, so his role will likely remain.
And despite his shoulder injury, the Spurs can rest easy knowing he won't miss any time to begin the year. His surgery is scheduled "in the coming days."