Spurs Starter, June 14, 2024: Spurs to Host NBA Draft Watch Party at La Cantera
As the San Antonio Spurs continue to march toward selection day at Barclays Center for the 2024 NBA Draft, the question of how they'll choose to use their two draft picks remains at the forefront of their priority list.
One season ago, Victor Wembanyama got the call and started the next chapter of the Spurs' hopeful dynasty. In his first season, he proved to be a player capable of building a franchise around. He was the foundation.
This year, San Antonio wants to grab the bricks. They already have solid pieces on the roster — namely Devin Vassell, who's breakout season is still impending — but adding more young talent might help them become even deeper, especially if they can find their groove during the season.
While not much is known about who the next Spurs are going to be, fans will get a chance to find out on draft night at The Rock. As announced by the Spurs, fans are invited to a city-wide NBA Draft watch party at the team's La Cantera campus. The event begins at 6 p.m. CST, with the draft scheduled for 7 in New York.
Those wishing to attend and secure a free drink ticket as asked to RSVP, though one is not required for entry.
THE NEWS
1. READ: CEDI OSMAN'S FUTURE UNCLEAR, BUT FEASIBLE IN SAN ANTONIO
Cedi Osman was brought in by the San Antonio Spurs to serve a complementary role, and after 72 appearances, he did that. Now, the question remains whether or not he's a prime candidate for sticking around.
2. WATCH: THE NBA FINALS AND MORE WITH MATT GUZMAN ON THE JOE GAITHER SHOW
Matt Guzman of Spurs On SI joins "The Joe Gaither Show" to discuss the passing of Jerry West, the NBA Finals and the walking wounded in the series, our favorite NBA basketball coaches and Tim Duncan's ability to influence San Antonio star Victor Wembanyama.
3. LOOK: VICTOR WEMBANYAMA SPOTTED SHOPPING AT SAN ANTONIO H-E-B
During a routine shopping trip to local grocery store, H-E-B, Spurs fan Erin Ortega ran into a certain 20-year-old that made the visit one to remember. Victor Wembanyama, seen pushing a shopping cart around in one of the popular Texas grocery store's San Antonio locations, donned a Spurs shirt and towered over every other customer in the store. Certainly a sight to behold.
THE DRAFT
The 2024 NBA Draft is 10 days away, and set to take place over the course of two days — a new format — from Wednesday, June 26 to Thursday, June 27.
According to The Ringer's big board, San Antonio is projected to select Kentucky's Rob Dillingham with the No. 4 overall pick to headline its 2024 draft class and Colorado's Cody Williams with No. 8 overall pick, should it elect to keep both.
The Spurs aren't locked into their decision as of now, so a deal could still come to fruition, but only time will tell how the team decides to use their two top-10 picks.
THE PLAYOFFS
Now that The NBA Finals are underway, a champion is that much closer to being crowned.
RIght now, the Boston Celtics hold a commanding 3-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks and are certainly looking like the favorites to finish out the series and take home championship No. 18. Luka Doncic, on the other hand, isn't quite ready to throw in the towel, but he and the rest of the Dallas Mavericks certainly have some ground to make up if they want a shot at coming back in the series.
Game 4 in Dallas is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CST Thursday.
THE CLOSER
