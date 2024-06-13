Matt Guzman joins The Joe Gaither Show to Discuss the NBA Finals and More
Matt Guzman of SpursCentral on SI joins "The Joe Gaither Show" on Wednesday to discuss the passing of Jerry West, the NBA Finals and the walking wounded in the series, our favorite NBA basketball coaches and Tim Duncan's ability to influence San Antonio star Victor Wembanyama.
The NBA Finals have been all Boston so far, but the Mavericks have a chance to get back into it with the series returning home for the next two games. Can Dallas get a win with Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis dealing with an unusual injury?
The Los Angeles Lakers missed out on hiring UConn head coach Dan Hurley this past weekend. Guzman pontificates where the historic franchise might look to next for its head coach as the search continues.
We dive into a Spurs discussion as Gregg Popovich was voted as the fan's favorite coach in the NBA. Guzman and Gaither give their own top five favorites across the league.
Lastly Guzman highlights his article on Spurs legend Tim Duncan as he's become an influential figure for phenom Victor Wembanyama despite leaving the San Antonio coaching staff.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.